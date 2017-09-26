Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
Samsung ready to mass produce MRAM chips using 28nm FD-SOI process
Yiling Lin, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Samsung Foundry will soon be ready to enter mass production of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) chips built using 28nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) process technology, according to Korea media reports.

Samsung is reportedly teaming up with NXP and has completed the tape-out of its 28nm FD-SOI embedded MRAM, which will be first applied to NXP's new low-power i.MX-series solution targeted at automotive, multimedia and display panel applications.

In related news, Synopsys announced recently its Design Platform has been fully certified for use on Samsung Foundry's 28nm FD-SOI process technology. A PDK and a comprehensive reference flow, compatible with Synopsys' Lynx Design System, containing scripts, design methodologies and best practices is now available.

"Samsung Foundry's 28FD-SOI technology allows designs to operate both at high and low voltage making it ideal for IoT and mobile applications. Moreover, the FD-SOI technology exhibits the best soft error immunity, and, therefore, is well suited for applications that require high reliability such as automotive," said Jaehong Park, senior VP of Samsung's foundry solutions team, in a statement issued by Synopsys. "Availability of certified Synopsys Design Platform, PDK and reference flow will allow our mutual customers to accelerate adoption of our 28FDS technology."

