Global SOI market to increase at 29.1% CAGR of 29.1% over 2017-2022, says research firm

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

The SOI (silicon on insulator) market is expected to be valued at about US$1.86 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% between 2017 and 2022, industry research and consulting company MarketsandMarkets said in its recent report. The factors that are driving the growth of this market include the growth in the consumer electronics market, low wafer and gate costs, low operating voltage, and miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

300mm SOI wafers are expected to lead the overall SOI market by 2022, according to the report. 300mm wafers is the latest size category in the SOI market. Fully-depleted SOI (FDSOI) wafers, the latest addition to the SOI wafer type segments, are built on the 300mm wafers. Besides that, the production of 300mm RF chips has already been started, which will further boost the demand for 300mm wafers.

Soitec, in partnership with China-based Simgui, is planning to roll out the production of 300mm RFSOI wafers. Also, leading chip manufacturers including Broadcom, Qorvo, Qualcomm and Murata are planning to start the production of 300mm wafers.

The SOI market for FDSOI wafers is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2017 and 2022, according to the report. FDSOI is the next version of PDSOI wafers. FDSOI wafers stand out from the conventional bulk CMOS wafers as they have two additional layers. FDSOI wafers are around 4-5 times costlier than the conventional bulk CMOS, but they provide enhanced performance of the chips produced, power efficiency, and reduction in the energy consumption. FDSOI wafers are produced over the 300mm SOI wafers and are competing with the FinFET technology.

APAC is one of the key growth regions for the SOI market, the report suggested. APAC has been the fastest in adopting SOI products compared with other regions. This early start has kick-started the market; thus, from the demand side, APAC is a major player. APAC is witnessing high applicability of SOI owing to the presence of a large number of consumer electronics companies, smartphone manufacturers, and advanced ICT technologies. The high demand for smartphones is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth, as 99% of the smartphones make use of SOI wafers.

Major players operating in the SOI market are Soitec, Shin-Etsu, GlobalWafers, Globalfoundries, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, Sony, MagnaChip Semiconductor, TSMC and Qualcomm, according to the report.