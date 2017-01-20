Foxconn to set up factory in conjunction with Apple R&D center in Shenzhen, says report

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

Foxconn Electronics plans to build a factory in conjunction with the newly established R&D center set up by Apple in Shenzhen, southern China, in order to help the center to develop prototype products, according to a Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review report.

Foxconn has been operating two large-scale industrial parks in Shenzhen, one serving as an R&D and testing center for new products. Foxconn is also currently developing wireless modules in Shenzhen, which will seek orders from Apple for its next-generation iPhone products, said the report.

The planned new plant in Shenzhen indicates that Foxconn will continue to commit new investment in China despite the company's plan to set up an 8.5G LCD production plant in the US, added the report.