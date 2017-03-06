Chassis maker Waffer sees revenues surge over 47% on year in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

Notebook chassis maker Waffer Technology has announced revenues of NT$202.14 million (US$6.529 million) for February, down 0.42% sequentially but up 47.21% on year.

For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$405.64 million, increasing 23.93% from a year earlier.

In addition to producing notebook chassis, Waffer, a subsidiary of rugged computer maker Getac Technology, has expanded its production lines to include auto parts such as chassis for in-car display devices and metal frames for automotive lighting products.

Buoyed by improved sales, the company's stock price gained NT$0.75 to finish at NT$21.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 3 session.