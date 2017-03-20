Wireless charging demand boosting PDC technology popularity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Wireless charging demand is expected to pick up with the arrival of the next-generation iPhones and the trend is also expected to prompt smartphone vendors to adopt glass- or ceramic-based chassis instead of the traditional metal one because of its new charging method. Chassis makers have also been pushing physical direct connection (PDC) technology to help improve these new chassis' yield rates and costs.

Since metal chassis will create interference with the wireless charging's induction coil, glass or ceramic type of chassis has become popular among smartphone vendors that are looking to release wireless charging smartphones.

However, traditional crafting method for glass or ceramic chassis such as laminated process, has rather low yield rates and high costs; therefore, chassis makers have come up with the PDC technology to help satisfy demand.

Sources from chassis makers pointed out that the PDC technology is to use chemicals to etch nanometer holes on raw materials such as metal, glass and ceramic and then use an injection method to laminate the materials with plastic parts.

Products manufactured by the PDC technology have already been adopted by a US-based GPS smartwatch vendor. Several handheld device makers in Japan, the US, Taiwan and China have also expressed interest in using such a technology, noted the sources, adding that the traditional laminated process only has a yield rate of 65-70%, but the PDC technology is able to achieve 90-92%.