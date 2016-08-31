Mirle develops forming equipment for 3D curved glass chassis, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Mirle Automation has developed forming equipment for 3D curved glass chassis, and reportedly entered the supply chain for the 2017 iPhone series, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Mirle has obtained orders for the newly-developed equipment from Foxconn Technology and Lens Technology with shipments scheduled to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2016, the report indicated, without citing its source.

Mirle has issued a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) saying it was not the source of the report.

Foxconn Technology's glass chassis has recently gone through verification by Apple, and the Taiwan-based firm is expected to join Bern Optics and Lens Technology in supplying 3D curved glass chassis for the 2017 series of iPhone, according to the report.