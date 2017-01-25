Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Casetek shipping chassis to new smartphone client in China
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan-based chassis maker Casetek Holdings has landed orders from one of the top-5 smartphone vendors in China and has recently begun shipping products to the client, according to company CEO and president Gary Chuang.

The new client in China is able to ramp up sales of its mainstream models to over 10 million units each, and therefore Casetek is positive about the prospects of its sales and profits in 2017, Chuang said.

Casetek is currently also a chassis supplier for Apple's iPad, MacBook and MacBook Pro devices, according to sources, adding that the new orders are expected to help reduce Casetek's over-reliance on Apple's orders.

Casetek reported earlier that its consolidated revenues declined 15.2% on year to NT$32.763 billion (US$1.045 billion) and net profits slid 50.3% to NT$2.802 billion in 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$8.26 for 2016 compared to NT$16.59 of a year earlier.

The delayed launch of the new MacBook Pro affected Casetek's earnings in 2016, indicated the sources.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link