Casetek shipping chassis to new smartphone client in China

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan-based chassis maker Casetek Holdings has landed orders from one of the top-5 smartphone vendors in China and has recently begun shipping products to the client, according to company CEO and president Gary Chuang.

The new client in China is able to ramp up sales of its mainstream models to over 10 million units each, and therefore Casetek is positive about the prospects of its sales and profits in 2017, Chuang said.

Casetek is currently also a chassis supplier for Apple's iPad, MacBook and MacBook Pro devices, according to sources, adding that the new orders are expected to help reduce Casetek's over-reliance on Apple's orders.

Casetek reported earlier that its consolidated revenues declined 15.2% on year to NT$32.763 billion (US$1.045 billion) and net profits slid 50.3% to NT$2.802 billion in 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$8.26 for 2016 compared to NT$16.59 of a year earlier.

The delayed launch of the new MacBook Pro affected Casetek's earnings in 2016, indicated the sources.