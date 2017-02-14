Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:27 (GMT+8)
Apple becomes Wireless Power Consortium member
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Apple has become a member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), making it the first time Apple has confirmed involvement with any wireless power standard.

Sources in the supply chain have previously indicated that Apple is planning on using wireless charging in its next generation iPhone and this news only strengthens the expectation.

An IHS Technology consumer survey data shows over 90% of consumers want wireless charging on their next device and IHS believes that the success of wireless charging adoption from Apple's competitors is something that Apple can no longer ignore.

The world market for wireless charging is expected to exceed 350 million enabled receiver units shipped in 2017, IHS indicated.

To date, this volume has largely been driven through the backing of wireless charging by Samsung. However, many in the industry have been cautious to move forward until they knew the direction for any wireless charging on iPhone devices. Although shipments of wireless charging devices grew by 40% in 2016, the continued absence of the iPhone and the continued wait for the launch of magnetically resonant devices meant shipments were lower than expected for 2016 overall.

The WPC is one of two major industry groups looking to set the standard for wireless charging, with the other being the AirFuel Alliance. WPC supports the Qi standard, which is based on an inductive charging technology. The AirFuel Alliance also supports Rezense, which is based on the principles of magnetic resonance, though this technology has not yet been used in any smartphone device.

Interestingly enough, while gaining the membership of Apple is seen as a big win for the WPC, the group has remained silent on the issue, while the AirFuel Alliance delivered a message stating that it welcomes Apple to the wireless charging table and that it continues to support all wireless charging technologies, from inductive to resonant to RF.

