Chip orders for iPhone 7 higher-than-expected

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Chip orders for the iPhone 7 placed thus far for 2016 are higher than previously estimated, according to industry sources.

Nevertheless, the initial orders for Apple's iPhone 7 were still 15-25% lower than those for the 6s series launched a year earlier, said the sources.

Apple has set a goal of having had its manufacturing partners make nearly 100 million iPhone 7 devices by the end of 2016, higher than its suppliers' earlier prediction of 80-85 million units, the sources indicated. Actual demand for the iPhone 7 is expected to become clear after mid October, the sources said.