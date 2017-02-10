AI helps Nvidia reach record revenues

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Nvidia has reported fourth quarter (ending January 29, 2017) Fiscal Year 2017 revenues of US$2.17 billion, up 55% from US$1.40 billion a year earlier, and up 8% from US$2.00 billion in the previous quarter. For Fiscal 2017, revenues reached a record US$6.91 billion, up 38% percent from US$5.01 billion a year earlier.

Growth was driven primarily by datacenter sales tripling from a year earlier to $296 million. The company noted a rapid adoption of AI (artificial intelligence) worldwide, as well as for cloud service providers deploying GPU instances, high performance computing, GRID graphics virtualization, and the company's DGX AI supercomputing appliance.

Nvidia highlighted how AI is transforming industries worldwide starting with hyperscale companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Google, which use services that utilizes image recognition and voice processing. The next area of growth will occur as enterprises in such fields as health care, retail, transportation and finance embrace deep learning on GPUs.

Deep learning has been a strong area of interest for Nvidia over the past few years, with Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang explaining that it is a breakthrough technique in the category of machine learning, and machine learning is an essential tool to enable AI. Deep Learning is the technique where software can write software by itself, by learning from a large quantity of data. Prior to deep learning, other techniques like expert systems, rule-based systems and hand-engineered features -- where engineers would have to write algorithms to figure out how to detect specific things, like a cat or a face -- were labor intensive, slow to progress and provided limited results, Huang explained.

The reason why deep learning took a long time to come along is because its singular handicap is that it requires an enormous amount of data to train the network, and it requires an enormous amount of computation. And now deep learning has proven to be quite robust. It is incredibly useful, and this tool has at the moment found no boundaries of problems that it's figured out how to solve, Huang said.

Huang does believe that traditional methods of machine learning are still going to be useful if the absolute precision of the prediction or classification is not necessarily super important. For example, if you wanted to understand the sentiment of consumers on a particular new product that you sent. So long as marketers understand the basic trend, they would consider that information useful.

However, for cases where high the precision needs to be highly accurate, such as in cancer detection or in other medical areas, or for financial services or in high-performance computing, small differences in accuracy could make a very large difference in the final results, Huang explained. In these cases, deep learning has been found to be a great utility. Huang then cited Nvidia's leadership in self-driving cars as being an example where it is required, and pays off, to be exactly right.

Huang added that Nvidia is getting a lot of credit for helping deep learning break through due to the company's programmable GPUs and GPU computing platform.