Senyun to rent plants at CTSP for lens manufacturing, says paper
EDN, February 24; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Gigabyte Technology-invested optical component maker Senyun Precision Optical has been approved for an investment project for Central Taiwan Science Park and will rent plants there to manufacture products. The plants will begin operation on August 1 and contribute revenues of about NT$73 million (US$2.38 million) in the first year, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Senyun will also cooperate with the Gigabyte Group to integrate technology for optical product development to create added value to its products.

Senyun's plants will focus mainly on the assembly of handset-use camera lens and for the long term, the company is looking to establish a R&D team for new plastic optical lens technology development.

