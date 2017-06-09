China market: ASE re-submits application for planned merger with SPIL

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has said its application submitted previously to China's antitrust regulators for a planned merger with Siliconware Precision Industry (SPIL) was returned, and ASE has revised and re-submitted the application.

ASE disclosed its proposed deal to merge with fellow IC packaging and testing company SPIL was submitted to China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on August 25, 2016, with the review period to expire on June 11, 2017. However, the ministry said it will take longer to review the application, ASE indicated. After negotiating with the ministry, ASE decided to withdraw the application submitted previously and re-submit another, the company added.

MOFCOM on June 6 confirmed with ASE it has accepted the new and re-submitted application, ASE noted.

In May 2017, ASE and SPIL received approval from US antitrust regulators for the proposed merger. Approval from China will be critical for their merger, which will create the world's largest IC backend house.

ASE and SPIL in mid-2016 agreed to merge through the formation of a parent holding company, which will allow both firms to keep their legal entities and retain their existing operating models. The new holding company will own ASE through a share swap and acquire SPIL in an all-cash deal. Upon completion, both ASE and SPIL will be delisted while the holding company will trade its shares in Taiwan and ADS on the New York Stock Exchange.

ASE and SPIL expect the merger deal to complete by the fourth quarter of 2017.