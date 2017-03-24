SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.75 (US$0.06) for 2016, according to a resolution passed by the company's board of directors.

The dividend payments will require approval at SPIL's regular shareholders meeting to be held on June 28, when the company will also elect its new board of directors.

SPIL reported net profits increased 13.4% on year to NT$9.93 billion in 2016 with EPS reaching NT$3.19, while consolidated revenues climbed to a record NT$85.11 billion.

SPIL disclosed its cumulative 2017 revenues through February grew a slight 0.04% on year to NT$12.88 billion.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post flat or slight on-year growth in first-quarter revenues. Revenues for all of 2017 are forecast to increase 5-10% from 2016 levels setting a new all-time high, according to the watchers.