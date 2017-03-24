Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.75 (US$0.06) for 2016, according to a resolution passed by the company's board of directors.

The dividend payments will require approval at SPIL's regular shareholders meeting to be held on June 28, when the company will also elect its new board of directors.

SPIL reported net profits increased 13.4% on year to NT$9.93 billion in 2016 with EPS reaching NT$3.19, while consolidated revenues climbed to a record NT$85.11 billion.

SPIL disclosed its cumulative 2017 revenues through February grew a slight 0.04% on year to NT$12.88 billion.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post flat or slight on-year growth in first-quarter revenues. Revenues for all of 2017 are forecast to increase 5-10% from 2016 levels setting a new all-time high, according to the watchers.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link