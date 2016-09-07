Taipei, Wednesday, September 7, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
ASE optimistic about SiP, demand for mid- and high-end smartphones
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Chip demand for mid- and high-end smartphones is set to be higher than expected in 2016, while demand for SiP (system-in-package) remains robust, according to Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) COO Tien Wu.

Speaking at a pre-show press conference prior to SEMICON Taiwan, Wu reiterated ASE's performance during the second half of 2016 will outperform that in the first half. Market conditions have been better than expected, Wu said.

ASE said previously the company is looking to post sequential revenue growth through the fourth quarter of 2016.

ASE will continue to invest in its copper wirebonding, system-level packaging and fan-out type packaging solutions for the rest of 2016, Wu also noted.

In addition, Wu urged the Taiwan government to support and encourage more cooperation between the local IC industry and its China-based counterpart. Taiwan's chipmakers have built close relationships with their US and Japan-based counterparts, while the relationship between Taiwan's and South Korea's IC sectors is more like "co-opetition," Wu said. Taiwan's IC industry should not regard China as a threat or competitor, Wu indicated.

China has become the world's largest market, which is already encouraging many international chip vendors to make investments and establish partnerships with China's local industry players. Taiwan-based chipmakers should also be encouraged to benefit from China's huge market, Wu said.

