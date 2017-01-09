Compal sees December revenues drop on year

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$71.669 billion (US$2.23 billion) for December 2016, representing a 1.21% increase on month and 13.83% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$766.811 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 9.49% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Compal Electronics totaled NT$847.224 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.17% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.27% and finished at NT$18.75 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Compal: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
71,669
|
1.2%
|
(13.8%)
|
766,811
|
(9.5%)
Nov-16
|
70,813
|
(7.9%)
|
(9.1%)
|
695,142
|
(9%)
Oct-16
|
76,880
|
0.7%
|
5.2%
|
624,329
|
(9%)
Sep-16
|
76,347
|
18.2%
|
(16.6%)
|
547,449
|
(10.7%)
Aug-16
|
64,599
|
13.5%
|
0.6%
|
471,102
|
(9.7%)
Jul-16
|
56,939
|
(18.6%)
|
(5.3%)
|
406,503
|
(11.1%)
Jun-16
|
69,904
|
23.3%
|
(3.8%)
|
349,564
|
(12%)
May-16
|
56,708
|
22.5%
|
(12.1%)
|
279,660
|
(13.8%)
Apr-16
|
46,306
|
(33.5%)
|
(24.9%)
|
222,952
|
(14.2%)
Mar-16
|
69,584
|
36.5%
|
(7.2%)
|
176,645
|
(10.9%)
Feb-16
|
50,979
|
(9.1%)
|
(6.7%)
|
107,062
|
(13.2%)
Jan-16
|
56,083
|
(32.6%)
|
(18.4%)
|
56,083
|
(18.4%)
Dec-15
|
83,173
|
6.8%
|
0.3%
|
847,224
|
0.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017