Compal sees December revenues drop on year

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Compal Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$71.669 billion (US$2.23 billion) for December 2016, representing a 1.21% increase on month and 13.83% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$766.811 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 9.49% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Compal Electronics totaled NT$847.224 billion in consolidated revenues, up 0.17% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.27% and finished at NT$18.75 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Compal: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 71,669 1.2% (13.8%) 766,811 (9.5%) Nov-16 70,813 (7.9%) (9.1%) 695,142 (9%) Oct-16 76,880 0.7% 5.2% 624,329 (9%) Sep-16 76,347 18.2% (16.6%) 547,449 (10.7%) Aug-16 64,599 13.5% 0.6% 471,102 (9.7%) Jul-16 56,939 (18.6%) (5.3%) 406,503 (11.1%) Jun-16 69,904 23.3% (3.8%) 349,564 (12%) May-16 56,708 22.5% (12.1%) 279,660 (13.8%) Apr-16 46,306 (33.5%) (24.9%) 222,952 (14.2%) Mar-16 69,584 36.5% (7.2%) 176,645 (10.9%) Feb-16 50,979 (9.1%) (6.7%) 107,062 (13.2%) Jan-16 56,083 (32.6%) (18.4%) 56,083 (18.4%) Dec-15 83,173 6.8% 0.3% 847,224 0.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017