Compal shifting smart device production to Chongqing plants, says paper
Apple Daily, December 27; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Compal Electronics reportedly has signed a pact with the government of Chongqing, China to move its tablet and smart wearable device production to the city with production to start soon, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

Compal expects its smart device shipments to grow slightly on year in 2017 and notebook shipments will also increase 5%. The company pointed out that it has been increasing its capacity at the Chongqing plants to prepare for the growth of wearable device and smart handheld device shipments and the company expects overall smart wearable device shipments to reach 200 million units with market output to reach US$20 billion.

Chongqing is currently the largest notebook production base in China and Compal is expected to shift production for smart wearable product orders from clients including Lenovo, Dell, Sony and Hewlett-Packard (HP) to the plants in the city as well, the paper added.

