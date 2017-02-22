Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
3S Silicon Tech debuts on Taiwan emerging stock market
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

3S Silicon Tech started trading on Taiwan's emerging stock market on February 21 at an initial price of NT$20 (US$0.65) per share, according to the semiconductor equipment company targeting the backend sector.

3S Silicon Tech generated revenues of NT$295 million in 2016, up 41% on year. Founded in 1998, the company specializes in equipment for the production of high-power discrete components and diodes.

3S Silicon Tech has expressed optimism about equipment demand for the production of high-power diodes and upgrade demand coming from China's IC backend industry.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link