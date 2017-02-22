3S Silicon Tech debuts on Taiwan emerging stock market

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

3S Silicon Tech started trading on Taiwan's emerging stock market on February 21 at an initial price of NT$20 (US$0.65) per share, according to the semiconductor equipment company targeting the backend sector.

3S Silicon Tech generated revenues of NT$295 million in 2016, up 41% on year. Founded in 1998, the company specializes in equipment for the production of high-power discrete components and diodes.

3S Silicon Tech has expressed optimism about equipment demand for the production of high-power diodes and upgrade demand coming from China's IC backend industry.