Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Gemtek Technology cooperates with Axiata to offer LoRa IoT solutions in Southeast Asia, says paper
EDN, September 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Wireless broadband networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Axiata, a Malaysia-based telecom carrier operating mobile telecom services in 10 countries in Southeast Asia, to offer in-house-developed LoRa (lower power long-range wide area network) IoT solutions in Southeast Asia, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Malaysia-based LoRa network builder Atilze Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia-based Yen Global Bhd in which Gemtel holds a 30% stake will cooperate with Axiata to set up LoRa networks applying Gemtek-developed IoT solutions in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia initially and then other Southeast Asia countries where Axiata operates mobile telecom services. Gemtek will provide cloud computing platforms supporting IoT solutions, indoor/outdoor gateway APs (access points) and terminal devices.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link