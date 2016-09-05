Gemtek Technology cooperates with Axiata to offer LoRa IoT solutions in Southeast Asia, says paper

EDN, September 5; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Wireless broadband networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Axiata, a Malaysia-based telecom carrier operating mobile telecom services in 10 countries in Southeast Asia, to offer in-house-developed LoRa (lower power long-range wide area network) IoT solutions in Southeast Asia, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Malaysia-based LoRa network builder Atilze Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia-based Yen Global Bhd in which Gemtel holds a 30% stake will cooperate with Axiata to set up LoRa networks applying Gemtek-developed IoT solutions in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia initially and then other Southeast Asia countries where Axiata operates mobile telecom services. Gemtek will provide cloud computing platforms supporting IoT solutions, indoor/outdoor gateway APs (access points) and terminal devices.