Gemtek revenues up slightly on month in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion (US$39.4 million) for August, growing 0.49% on month but dipping 17.07% on year

The company also recorded revenues of NT$9.560 billion for the first eight months of 2016, slipping 22.55% from a year earlier.

Gemtek recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Axiata, a Malaysia-based telecom carrier operating mobile telecom services in 10 countries in Southeast Asia, to offer in-house-developed LoRa (lower power long-range wide area network) IoT solutions in Southeast Asia.

Gemtek will help Axiata build up its LoRa-based IoT networks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand initially.

The company's stock price declined NT$0.25 to finish at NT$19.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 1,250 0.5% (17.1%) 9,560 (22.6%) Jul-16 1,244 (17.3%) (23.2%) 8,310 (23.3%) Jun-16 1,504 13.2% (9.7%) 7,065 (23.3%) May-16 1,329 15.8% (7.8%) 5,561 (26.4%) Apr-16 1,148 (9.1%) (31.1%) 4,232 (30.7%) Mar-16 1,262 56.1% (22.5%) 3,084 (30.6%) Feb-16 809 (20.2%) (27.4%) 1,822 (35.3%) Jan-16 1,013 (30%) (40.4%) 1,013 (40.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016