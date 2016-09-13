Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Gemtek revenues up slightly on month in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion (US$39.4 million) for August, growing 0.49% on month but dipping 17.07% on year

The company also recorded revenues of NT$9.560 billion for the first eight months of 2016, slipping 22.55% from a year earlier.

Gemtek recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Axiata, a Malaysia-based telecom carrier operating mobile telecom services in 10 countries in Southeast Asia, to offer in-house-developed LoRa (lower power long-range wide area network) IoT solutions in Southeast Asia.

Gemtek will help Axiata build up its LoRa-based IoT networks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand initially.

The company's stock price declined NT$0.25 to finish at NT$19.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

1,250

0.5%

(17.1%)

9,560

(22.6%)

Jul-16

1,244

(17.3%)

(23.2%)

8,310

(23.3%)

Jun-16

1,504

13.2%

(9.7%)

7,065

(23.3%)

May-16

1,329

15.8%

(7.8%)

5,561

(26.4%)

Apr-16

1,148

(9.1%)

(31.1%)

4,232

(30.7%)

Mar-16

1,262

56.1%

(22.5%)

3,084

(30.6%)

Feb-16

809

(20.2%)

(27.4%)

1,822

(35.3%)

Jan-16

1,013

(30%)

(40.4%)

1,013

(40.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

