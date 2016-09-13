Gemtek revenues up slightly on month in August

Networking device maker Gemtek Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.25 billion (US$39.4 million) for August, growing 0.49% on month but dipping 17.07% on year
The company also recorded revenues of NT$9.560 billion for the first eight months of 2016, slipping 22.55% from a year earlier.
Gemtek recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Axiata, a Malaysia-based telecom carrier operating mobile telecom services in 10 countries in Southeast Asia, to offer in-house-developed LoRa (lower power long-range wide area network) IoT solutions in Southeast Asia.
Gemtek will help Axiata build up its LoRa-based IoT networks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand initially.
The company's stock price declined NT$0.25 to finish at NT$19.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.
Gemtek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
1,250
|
0.5%
|
(17.1%)
|
9,560
|
(22.6%)
Jul-16
|
1,244
|
(17.3%)
|
(23.2%)
|
8,310
|
(23.3%)
Jun-16
|
1,504
|
13.2%
|
(9.7%)
|
7,065
|
(23.3%)
May-16
|
1,329
|
15.8%
|
(7.8%)
|
5,561
|
(26.4%)
Apr-16
|
1,148
|
(9.1%)
|
(31.1%)
|
4,232
|
(30.7%)
Mar-16
|
1,262
|
56.1%
|
(22.5%)
|
3,084
|
(30.6%)
Feb-16
|
809
|
(20.2%)
|
(27.4%)
|
1,822
|
(35.3%)
Jan-16
|
1,013
|
(30%)
|
(40.4%)
|
1,013
|
(40.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016