Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:56 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
25°C
Asustek launches ZenFone 3 in Russia, says paper
EDN, September 19; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Asustek Computer recently hosted a product launch conference in Moscow, Russia and is the largest vendor in the country for many product lines including motherboards, graphics cards and notebooks. Asustek's ZenFone smartphone is also the second best-selling in the country's 5.5- to 6-inch segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Asustek launched new smartphones including the ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Deluxe and ZenFone 3 Ultra, ultra-thin ZenBook 3, Transformer 3 Pro and Transformer 3 2-in-1 devices in Russia.

Asustek has sold more than two million ZenFone smartphones in Russia since they became available in the country.

Asustek's ZenFone 3 is already launched in countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and India, recently became available in Italy and Russia, and will be launched in China in the near future, the paper added.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link