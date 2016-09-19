Asustek launches ZenFone 3 in Russia, says paper

EDN, September 19; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Asustek Computer recently hosted a product launch conference in Moscow, Russia and is the largest vendor in the country for many product lines including motherboards, graphics cards and notebooks. Asustek's ZenFone smartphone is also the second best-selling in the country's 5.5- to 6-inch segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Asustek launched new smartphones including the ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Deluxe and ZenFone 3 Ultra, ultra-thin ZenBook 3, Transformer 3 Pro and Transformer 3 2-in-1 devices in Russia.

Asustek has sold more than two million ZenFone smartphones in Russia since they became available in the country.

Asustek's ZenFone 3 is already launched in countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and India, recently became available in Italy and Russia, and will be launched in China in the near future, the paper added.