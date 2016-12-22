Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Lenovo lands datacenter server orders from TSMC with help from Compal
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Lenovo is cooperating with Compal Electronics to land orders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for datacenter servers with orders reportedly lasting through July 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain, who added that the orders should help Lenovo remain the largest server brand vendor in Taiwan.

TSMC is a major server buyer in Taiwan and its purchasing volume usually accounts for 10-20% of Taiwan's overall server shipments.

The sources pointed out that Lenovo has managed to land orders from TSMC with a competitive quote.

Digitimes Research's server report estimated that Compal's server shipments will reach 193,000 units in 2016, but for 2017, the sources expect the company's volume to stay flat on year as orders from Lenovo will remain the company's main shipment contributor.

Compal's current focus is to push into the supply chain of brand vendors and the maker will shift its resources to cloud computing datacenter business in the second half of 2017.

