Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Taiwan wearable product shipments to account for 42% of global shipments in 2018, says MIC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

The ratio of Taiwan's shipments of smart wearable devices, mainly smartwatches and bracelets, to global shipments will grow from 39% in 2016 to 42% in 2018 and further increase to 46% in 2021, according to Taipei-based Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

Global production value of smart wearable products surged 42% on year to US$18.7 billion in 2016, MIC noted.

Meanwhile, global shipments of smart wearable devices totaled 94 million units in 2016 and are expected to expand to 120 million units in 2017, MIC estimated.

Among them, shipments of smartwatches will grow 50% on year to reach 63 million units in 2017, while smart bracelets will total 57 million units during the period, MIC added.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link