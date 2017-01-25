Taiwan wearable product shipments to account for 42% of global shipments in 2018, says MIC

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

The ratio of Taiwan's shipments of smart wearable devices, mainly smartwatches and bracelets, to global shipments will grow from 39% in 2016 to 42% in 2018 and further increase to 46% in 2021, according to Taipei-based Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

Global production value of smart wearable products surged 42% on year to US$18.7 billion in 2016, MIC noted.

Meanwhile, global shipments of smart wearable devices totaled 94 million units in 2016 and are expected to expand to 120 million units in 2017, MIC estimated.

Among them, shipments of smartwatches will grow 50% on year to reach 63 million units in 2017, while smart bracelets will total 57 million units during the period, MIC added.