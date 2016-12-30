EPA passes environmental impact assessment for TSMC 10nm facilities

Jocelyn Hsieh, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has approved an environmental impact assessment on land designated for construction of 10nm production facilities by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taichung, central Taiwan.

The new facilities are part of TSMC's planned expansion at its 12-inch wafer plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) dubbed Fab 15. Construction of the facilities, that will be equipped for 10nm as well as 7nm process node capacity, is scheduled to complete during 2017, according to industry sources.

The Phase 5-7 facilities of TSMC's Fab 15 are designed to manufacture chips using 10nm and 7nm processes, a Chinese-language Commercial Times report quoted sources at equipment suppliers as saying. TSMC already started making 10nm chips at the Phase 5 facility in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Volume production at the Phase 6 facility of Fab 15 is expected to kick off in the first half of 2017, followed by volume production at the Phase 7 facility of the fab in the second half of the year, according to the report. Combined production capacity at the Phase 5-7 facilities of Fab 15 will reach as high as 100,000 12-inch wafers per month.

In other news, TSMC has dismissed speculation saying the foundry's 10nm process has lower-than-expected yield rates. TSMC's 10nm process remains on track and will start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2017, according to the company.

TSMC's 10nm chip customers include MediaTek for its Helio X30 and X35 SoC chips, Apple for its A10X and A11 chips, HiSilicon for its Kirin 970 chips, and Qualcomm for its ARM-based server processors, according to the Commercial Times report.