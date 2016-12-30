Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 13:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
EPA passes environmental impact assessment for TSMC 10nm facilities
Jocelyn Hsieh, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 December 2016]

Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has approved an environmental impact assessment on land designated for construction of 10nm production facilities by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taichung, central Taiwan.

The new facilities are part of TSMC's planned expansion at its 12-inch wafer plant at the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) dubbed Fab 15. Construction of the facilities, that will be equipped for 10nm as well as 7nm process node capacity, is scheduled to complete during 2017, according to industry sources.

The Phase 5-7 facilities of TSMC's Fab 15 are designed to manufacture chips using 10nm and 7nm processes, a Chinese-language Commercial Times report quoted sources at equipment suppliers as saying. TSMC already started making 10nm chips at the Phase 5 facility in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Volume production at the Phase 6 facility of Fab 15 is expected to kick off in the first half of 2017, followed by volume production at the Phase 7 facility of the fab in the second half of the year, according to the report. Combined production capacity at the Phase 5-7 facilities of Fab 15 will reach as high as 100,000 12-inch wafers per month.

In other news, TSMC has dismissed speculation saying the foundry's 10nm process has lower-than-expected yield rates. TSMC's 10nm process remains on track and will start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2017, according to the company.

TSMC's 10nm chip customers include MediaTek for its Helio X30 and X35 SoC chips, Apple for its A10X and A11 chips, HiSilicon for its Kirin 970 chips, and Qualcomm for its ARM-based server processors, according to the Commercial Times report.

Realtime news

  • SAS to set up subsidiary for setting up rooftop PV systems at Central Taiwan Science Park

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:09

  • Taiwan solar cell makers to take legal action to prevent PERC experts from shifting to China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 29, 20:07

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link