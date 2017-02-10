TSMC January revenues fall to 6-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its January revenues fall to a new six-month low due mainly to seasonal factors such as fewer working days.

TSMC has announced consolidated revenues of NT$76.62 billion (US$2.47 billion) for January 2017, down 1.9% sequentially but up 8.1% on year.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$23.6 billion and NT$23.9 billion in the first quarter, down 8.8-10% from the prior quarter when the company generated a record NT$262.23 billion. "We forecast demand is weaker than the prior quarter due to mobile product seasonality and slightly above seasonal supply chain inventory at the end of 2016," said Lora Ho, SVP and CFO of TSMC.

TSMC disclosed previously that DOI at its fabless IC customers at the end of first-quarter 2017 will be above usual seasonal levels. The foundry could post another sequential revenue drop in the second quarter.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 78,112 (16%) 33.9% 947,938 12.4% Nov-16 93,030 2.1% 46.7% 869,826 10.8% Oct-16 91,085 1.5% 11.4% 776,796 7.6% Sep-16 89,703 (4.9%) 39% 685,711 7.2% Aug-16 94,311 23.5% 40.7% 596,008 3.6% Jul-16 76,392 (6.1%) (5.6%) 501,697 (1.3%) Jun-16 81,391 10.6% 35.8% 425,305 (0.5%) May-16 73,576 10.1% 4.9% 343,914 (6.4%) Apr-16 66,843 (8.6%) (11.3%) 270,339 (9.1%) Mar-16 73,089 22.7% 1.1% 203,495 (8.4%) Feb-16 59,551 (16%) (4.9%) 130,407 (12.9%) Jan-16 70,855 21.4% (18.7%) 70,855 (18.7%) Dec-15 58,347 (8%) (16.1%) 843,497 10.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017