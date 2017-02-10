Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:45 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
TSMC January revenues fall to 6-month low
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 February 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its January revenues fall to a new six-month low due mainly to seasonal factors such as fewer working days.

TSMC has announced consolidated revenues of NT$76.62 billion (US$2.47 billion) for January 2017, down 1.9% sequentially but up 8.1% on year.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$23.6 billion and NT$23.9 billion in the first quarter, down 8.8-10% from the prior quarter when the company generated a record NT$262.23 billion. "We forecast demand is weaker than the prior quarter due to mobile product seasonality and slightly above seasonal supply chain inventory at the end of 2016," said Lora Ho, SVP and CFO of TSMC.

TSMC disclosed previously that DOI at its fabless IC customers at the end of first-quarter 2017 will be above usual seasonal levels. The foundry could post another sequential revenue drop in the second quarter.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

78,112

(16%)

33.9%

947,938

12.4%

Nov-16

93,030

2.1%

46.7%

869,826

10.8%

Oct-16

91,085

1.5%

11.4%

776,796

7.6%

Sep-16

89,703

(4.9%)

39%

685,711

7.2%

Aug-16

94,311

23.5%

40.7%

596,008

3.6%

Jul-16

76,392

(6.1%)

(5.6%)

501,697

(1.3%)

Jun-16

81,391

10.6%

35.8%

425,305

(0.5%)

May-16

73,576

10.1%

4.9%

343,914

(6.4%)

Apr-16

66,843

(8.6%)

(11.3%)

270,339

(9.1%)

Mar-16

73,089

22.7%

1.1%

203,495

(8.4%)

Feb-16

59,551

(16%)

(4.9%)

130,407

(12.9%)

Jan-16

70,855

21.4%

(18.7%)

70,855

(18.7%)

Dec-15

58,347

(8%)

(16.1%)

843,497

10.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link