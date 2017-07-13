TSMC 2Q17 EPS hits 5-quarter low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported net profits of NT$66.27 billion (US$2.18 billion) on consolidated revenues of NT$213.86 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Net profits for the second quarter represented decreases of 24.4% sequentially and 8.6% on year, with EPS falling to a 5-quarter low of NT$2.56.

TSMC's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were 8.6% lower than the prior quarter and 3.6% below year-ago levels, but met the company's estimate.

In US dollars, TSMC's revenues for second-quarter 2017 were US$7.06 billion, which decreased 5.9% from the previous quarter but increased 3.2% on year.

TSMC saw its gross margin slip 1.1pp on quarter and 0.7pp on year to 50.8% in the second quarter of 2017, while operating margin dropped 1.9pp sequentially and 2.3pp from a year ago to 38.9%. Gross margin for the quarter met the low-end target of the company's guidance, while operating margin fell below its guidance range of 39-41%.

Shipments of TSMC's 10nm chips accounted for about 1% of the foundry's total wafer revenues in the second quarter, while shipments of the company's 16nm and 20nm chips accounted for a combined 26%. Advanced technologies, defined as 28nm and more advanced process technologies, accounted for a combined 54% of the foundry's total wafer revenues in the second quarter.

"In addition to supply chain inventory management and mobile product seasonality, the continuing unfavorable exchange rate further impacted our second quarter business," said Lora Ho, SVP and CFO of TSMC. "Moving into third quarter, we expect our business will benefit from new product launches of TSMC 10-nanometer mobile devices."

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion in the third quarter, with gross margin and operating margin reaching 48.5-50.5% and 37-39%, respectively.