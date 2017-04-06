TSMC orders equipment for nearly NT$5 billion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 April 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on April 5 disclosed a total of nearly NT$5 billion (US$164.4 million) spent on machinery equipment from ASML and Tokyo Electron.

TSMC disclosed 13 separate purchases of manufacturing equipment and facilities in all of March for a total of NT$18.04 billion (US$244.4 million) including NT$851 million worth of equipment for TSMC (Nanjing) from Advanced Thermal Sciences, Applied Materials, ASM International, ASML, Daifuku, Entegris, Lam Research International, Marketech International, Screen Semiconductor Solutions, Suzhou Yankey Engineering, Tokyo Electron, Topco Scientific, Uangyih-Tech Industrial and United Integrated Services.

In filings from February 20 to 23, TSMC disclosed it spent a total of NT$2.68 billion on machinery and facility equipment from Air Liquide, Screen Semiconductor, Taiwan Puritic and Tokyo Electron.

TSMC at its January investors meeting said the foundry's capex for 2017 will be around US$10 billion compared with US$10.19 billion in 2016.

TSMC is scheduled to hold an investors conference on April 13 to discuss its performance in the first quarter of 2017 and business outlook for the second quarter.