Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
24°C
FET unveils first 5G lab in Taiwan
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Mobile telecom carrier Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has unveiled the first 5G laboratory ever established in Taiwan through cooperation with Ericsson. The lab, which is also the world's 25th 5G labs, is the ninth of such fab that can reach a wireless data transfer speed of 1Gbps, according to FET.

FET will complete its 5G networks in three phases, with the first phase focusing on the establishment of its LTE Advanced (3CA) networks, which will help upgrade its existing 4G networks to 4.5G, utilizing 4x4 MIMO technology and supporting a downlink speed of 256QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation), said the company.

FET will also take into account the development and related applications of 5G networks demonstrated by Korea-based telecom operators during the 2018 Winter Olympics for the implementation of its second phase of 5G networks.

While Taiwan's 5G networks are expected to enter commercial operations in 2020, FET aims to advance its 5G networks and related applications to cover IoT, smart traffic, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), basic infrastructure and other key service areas, FET said.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link