FET unveils first 5G lab in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Mobile telecom carrier Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has unveiled the first 5G laboratory ever established in Taiwan through cooperation with Ericsson. The lab, which is also the world's 25th 5G labs, is the ninth of such fab that can reach a wireless data transfer speed of 1Gbps, according to FET.

FET will complete its 5G networks in three phases, with the first phase focusing on the establishment of its LTE Advanced (3CA) networks, which will help upgrade its existing 4G networks to 4.5G, utilizing 4x4 MIMO technology and supporting a downlink speed of 256QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation), said the company.

FET will also take into account the development and related applications of 5G networks demonstrated by Korea-based telecom operators during the 2018 Winter Olympics for the implementation of its second phase of 5G networks.

While Taiwan's 5G networks are expected to enter commercial operations in 2020, FET aims to advance its 5G networks and related applications to cover IoT, smart traffic, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), basic infrastructure and other key service areas, FET said.