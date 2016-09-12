Taiwan Mobile, FET report earnings for August

MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Taiwan Mobile has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.56 billion (US$303.2 million) and an EBITDA of NT$2.88 billion for August. Net profits totaled NT$1.4 billion or NT$0.51 per share.

For the first eight months of 2016, Taiwan Mobile posted revenues of NT$76.59 billion, an EBITDA of NT$22.91 billion and net profits of NT$10.64 billion. ESP for the January-August period stood at NT$3.91.

Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) posted revenues of NT$7.763 billion for August, with an EBITDA of NT$2.59 billion, net profits of NT$1.077 billion and an EPS of NT$0.33.

FET had combined revenues of NT$62.213 billion, EBITDA of NT$19.033 billion, net profits of NT$8.157 billion and an EPS of NT$2.5 during the January-August period.

TWM, FET: Financial reports, August 2016 (NT$b) Item TWM FET August January-August August January-August Consolidated revenues 9.56 76.59 7.763 62.213 EBITDA* 2.88 22.91 2.598 19.033 Net operating profit 1.72 13.69 1.498 10.681 Net profit 1.40 10.64 1.077 8.157 Net EPS (NT$) 0.51 3.91 0.33 2.50

*Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016