Taiwan Mobile, FET report earnings for August

Taiwan Mobile has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.56 billion (US$303.2 million) and an EBITDA of NT$2.88 billion for August. Net profits totaled NT$1.4 billion or NT$0.51 per share.
For the first eight months of 2016, Taiwan Mobile posted revenues of NT$76.59 billion, an EBITDA of NT$22.91 billion and net profits of NT$10.64 billion. ESP for the January-August period stood at NT$3.91.
Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) posted revenues of NT$7.763 billion for August, with an EBITDA of NT$2.59 billion, net profits of NT$1.077 billion and an EPS of NT$0.33.
FET had combined revenues of NT$62.213 billion, EBITDA of NT$19.033 billion, net profits of NT$8.157 billion and an EPS of NT$2.5 during the January-August period.
|
TWM, FET: Financial reports, August 2016 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
TWM
|
FET
|
August
|
January-August
|
August
|
January-August
|
Consolidated revenues
|
9.56
|
76.59
|
7.763
|
62.213
|
EBITDA*
|
2.88
|
22.91
|
2.598
|
19.033
|
Net operating profit
|
1.72
|
13.69
|
1.498
|
10.681
|
Net profit
|
1.40
|
10.64
|
1.077
|
8.157
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
0.51
|
3.91
|
0.33
|
2.50
*Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016