Taiwan Mobile, FET report earnings for August
MOPS, September 9; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Taiwan Mobile has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.56 billion (US$303.2 million) and an EBITDA of NT$2.88 billion for August. Net profits totaled NT$1.4 billion or NT$0.51 per share.

For the first eight months of 2016, Taiwan Mobile posted revenues of NT$76.59 billion, an EBITDA of NT$22.91 billion and net profits of NT$10.64 billion. ESP for the January-August period stood at NT$3.91.

Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) posted revenues of NT$7.763 billion for August, with an EBITDA of NT$2.59 billion, net profits of NT$1.077 billion and an EPS of NT$0.33.

FET had combined revenues of NT$62.213 billion, EBITDA of NT$19.033 billion, net profits of NT$8.157 billion and an EPS of NT$2.5 during the January-August period.

TWM, FET: Financial reports, August 2016 (NT$b)

Item

TWM

FET

August

January-August

August

January-August

Consolidated revenues

9.56

76.59

7.763

62.213

EBITDA*

2.88

22.91

2.598

19.033

Net operating profit

1.72

13.69

1.498

10.681

Net profit

1.40

10.64

1.077

8.157

Net EPS (NT$)

0.51

3.91

0.33

2.50

*Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

