Win Semi cuts 3Q16 revenue guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has revised downward its revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2016, citing a slowdown in demand for smartphones as well as appreciation of the NT dollar.

Win Semi now expects its third-quarter revenues to decrease by a low single-digit percentage point sequentially, compared with the low single-digit growth estimated previously.

In addition, Win Semi disclosed consolidated revenues of NT$1.21 billion (US$38.1 million) for August 2016, down 1.7% on month but up 24.2% on year. Revenues totaled NT$9.28 billion for the first eight months of 2016, rising 19.25% from a year earlier.

Win Semi closed at NT$62.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2, down NT$1 or 1.6%.