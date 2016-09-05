Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Win Semi cuts 3Q16 revenue guidance
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has revised downward its revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2016, citing a slowdown in demand for smartphones as well as appreciation of the NT dollar.

Win Semi now expects its third-quarter revenues to decrease by a low single-digit percentage point sequentially, compared with the low single-digit growth estimated previously.

In addition, Win Semi disclosed consolidated revenues of NT$1.21 billion (US$38.1 million) for August 2016, down 1.7% on month but up 24.2% on year. Revenues totaled NT$9.28 billion for the first eight months of 2016, rising 19.25% from a year earlier.

Win Semi closed at NT$62.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 2, down NT$1 or 1.6%.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link