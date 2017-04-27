Cree to set up LED packaging joint venture with San'an Optoelectronics

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Cree has announced it is forming a joint venture with San’an Optoelectronics to produce and deliver to market high-performing, mid-power lighting class LED packaged products.

The joint venture, Cree Venture LED, will bring to market a broad portfolio of high-performance mid-power products to serve the fast growing US$4 billion global mid-power LED market, the US-based Cree said.

Cree Venture LED will be headquartered in Hong Kong, with Cree and its China-based partner to hold 51% and 49% respectively stakes and operation expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017. Cree will license its patents to the joint venture based on royalty charge.

The joint venture will produce LED indoor, outdoor and plant-growing lighting products. Cree will be responsible for marketing of the joint venture's products in the North America, Europe and Japan markets on an exclusive basis as well as the China and other markets on a non-exclusive basis.

Cree, with advantage in high-power LED chips, used to score points in local governments' open-bid procurement of LED street lamps in China, but mid-power LED chips have become mainstream due to higher performance-cost ratios than high-power LED chips, industry sources indicated.