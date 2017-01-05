Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
IC distributor Supreme to post over 40% revenue growth in 2016
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Supreme Electronics, a major IC distributor for Samsung Electronics, is expected to post more than 40% revenue growth for 2016, according to industry sources.

Supreme's distributed Samsung products include DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCP solutions, LCD panels, display driver ICs and handset-use chips, which are shipped to handset and other mobile device companies. In particular, China-based smartphone vendors' impressive performance during 2016 led to Supreme's positive revenue results for the year, the sources indicated.

With China-based smartphone firms mainly Oppo and Vivo set to enjoy strong shipment growth, as well as rising memory chip prices, 2017 is expected to be another strong year for Supreme, the sources said.

In addition, Supreme is expected to benefit from Sharp's decision to suspend the supply of LCD panels to Samsung beginning 2017, the sources noted. Samsung could ask its new panel suppliers to source its internally developed chips and components in exchange for Samsung using their panels.

Supreme is already shipping LCD driver ICs and other display-use chips to panel makers including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, BOE and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), according to the sources.

Supreme has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$29.15 billion (US$913.3 million) for the third quarter of 2016, with net profits reaching NT$337 million or NT$1.10 per share. Supreme's revenues came to NT$94.715 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, rising 38.3% from a year earlier.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link