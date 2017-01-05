IC distributor Supreme to post over 40% revenue growth in 2016

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Supreme Electronics, a major IC distributor for Samsung Electronics, is expected to post more than 40% revenue growth for 2016, according to industry sources.

Supreme's distributed Samsung products include DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCP solutions, LCD panels, display driver ICs and handset-use chips, which are shipped to handset and other mobile device companies. In particular, China-based smartphone vendors' impressive performance during 2016 led to Supreme's positive revenue results for the year, the sources indicated.

With China-based smartphone firms mainly Oppo and Vivo set to enjoy strong shipment growth, as well as rising memory chip prices, 2017 is expected to be another strong year for Supreme, the sources said.

In addition, Supreme is expected to benefit from Sharp's decision to suspend the supply of LCD panels to Samsung beginning 2017, the sources noted. Samsung could ask its new panel suppliers to source its internally developed chips and components in exchange for Samsung using their panels.

Supreme is already shipping LCD driver ICs and other display-use chips to panel makers including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, BOE and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), according to the sources.

Supreme has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$29.15 billion (US$913.3 million) for the third quarter of 2016, with net profits reaching NT$337 million or NT$1.10 per share. Supreme's revenues came to NT$94.715 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, rising 38.3% from a year earlier.