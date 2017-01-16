Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:20 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
2.93 billion handset-use panels shipped globally in 2016, says CINNO Research
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

There were 2.93 billion handset-use panels shipped globally in 2016, increasing 4.9% on year, according to China-based CINNO Research.

The shipments consisted of 2.11 billion panels used in smartphones and 820 million units used in feature phones, growing 16.4% and dropping 16.1% respectively on year. Shipments of smartphone-use panels included 373 million AMOLED units and 610 million LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si)/IGZO TFT-LCD units, respectively rising 41.2% and 13.7% on year, with the remainder being a-Si TFT-LCD units.

China-based Century Technology (Shenzhen) shipped 400 million handset-use panels in 2016, the largest maker with a global market share of 13.6% for all handset-use panels and that of 37.7% for feature phone-use panels alone. Samsung Display shipped 370 million smartphone-use AMOLED panel in 2016, accounting for 99.2% of total shipments of such panels and becoming the largest maker of smartphone-use panels with a global market share of 17.5%. China-based BOE Technology was the second largest smartphone-use panel maker, shipping 360 million units for a global market share of 17.1%.

China-based makers' combined shipments of handset-use panels in 2016 increased 44.5% on year and South Korea-based shipments grew 22.1%, while total shipments by Japan-based makers and Taiwan-based ones shrank 12.3% and 0.6% respectively.

There is expected to be demand for replacing used smartphones in markets with high smartphone penetration and demand for entry-level smartphones growing fast in emerging markets, mostly in India, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, in 2017. As a result, global shipments of smartphone-use AMOLED panels in 2017 will reach 570 million units, increasing 51.7% on year.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 2016

Realtime news

  • ASRock reportedly to take over Pegatron system integrator orders

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:04

  • FocalTech to post strong 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:02

  • Neo Solar Power to shift solar cell capacity from Malaysia to Vietnam

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Seiko Epson launches office paper-making machines

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Microsoft attains 100% power use for renewable energy, says BNEF

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:00

  • Adata posts pre-tax EPS of NT$7.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:59

  • LG Display to supply 1.0 million Ultra HD TV panels for Samsung Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Canon to step into automotive camera modules

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Digitimes Research: Car market becomes new area for IT players to grow

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link