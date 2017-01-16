2.93 billion handset-use panels shipped globally in 2016, says CINNO Research

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

There were 2.93 billion handset-use panels shipped globally in 2016, increasing 4.9% on year, according to China-based CINNO Research.

The shipments consisted of 2.11 billion panels used in smartphones and 820 million units used in feature phones, growing 16.4% and dropping 16.1% respectively on year. Shipments of smartphone-use panels included 373 million AMOLED units and 610 million LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si)/IGZO TFT-LCD units, respectively rising 41.2% and 13.7% on year, with the remainder being a-Si TFT-LCD units.

China-based Century Technology (Shenzhen) shipped 400 million handset-use panels in 2016, the largest maker with a global market share of 13.6% for all handset-use panels and that of 37.7% for feature phone-use panels alone. Samsung Display shipped 370 million smartphone-use AMOLED panel in 2016, accounting for 99.2% of total shipments of such panels and becoming the largest maker of smartphone-use panels with a global market share of 17.5%. China-based BOE Technology was the second largest smartphone-use panel maker, shipping 360 million units for a global market share of 17.1%.

China-based makers' combined shipments of handset-use panels in 2016 increased 44.5% on year and South Korea-based shipments grew 22.1%, while total shipments by Japan-based makers and Taiwan-based ones shrank 12.3% and 0.6% respectively.

There is expected to be demand for replacing used smartphones in markets with high smartphone penetration and demand for entry-level smartphones growing fast in emerging markets, mostly in India, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, in 2017. As a result, global shipments of smartphone-use AMOLED panels in 2017 will reach 570 million units, increasing 51.7% on year.