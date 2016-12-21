TV panel prices further rise in December, says IHS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Prices for 40- to 43-inch LCD TV panels have risen US$3 and those for 49- to 65-inch units have increased US$5 in December, according to IHS.

For 40- to 43-inch TV panels, prices have cumulatively risen 60-70% since April 2016, IHS said. In view of the price hike, TV vendors have shifted marketing focus from 40-43-inch models to 49-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch ones and therefore prices for 49- to 65-inch panels will keep rising over the next few months, IHS indicated.

December prices for notebook and monitor panels have risen 2-3% and up to 1% respectively, IHS noted.