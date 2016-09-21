Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: HTC launches Desire 10 Lifestyle
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

HTC has begun marketing its mid-range HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle smartphone in Taiwan and globally. The Desire 10 Lifestyle, which features a 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU and a 13-megapixel main camera, is available at NT$7,990 (US$255) unlocked in the local market.

HTC also plans to start marketing a mid-range to high-end model, the HTC Desire 10 Pro, in November. The price of the Desire 10 Pro, which sports 5.5-inch IPS display, MediaTek Helio P10 CPU, 20-megapixel main camera and also a 13-megapixel selfie camera, is still not available.

With Google already announcing that it plans to launch two new smartphones on October 4, industry watchers indicated that the two models are likely to be the 5-inch Pixel and 5.5-inch Pixel XL, both outsourced to HTC, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The launch of the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle, Desire 10 Pro, Pixel and Pixel XL will help drive revenue growth at HTC in the fourth quarter, said the paper.

