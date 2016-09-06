Taiwan market: HTC begins selling fitness bands

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

HTC has has begun selling the UA Band smart fitness bracelet in the Taiwan market and will launch the UA Heart Rate at the end of September. HTC co-developed the devices with US-based Under Armour

The UA Band, which supports both Android and iOS, will be available at NT$5,990 (US$190). The wearable device can track and record daily activity, sleep quality and fitness data, using UA Recode applications.

The UA Heart Rate, which will be available at NT$2,590, can be paired with the UA Band. The UA Heart Rate can detect and record heart beats, calories and allow users to set personal heart rate goals, HTC said.