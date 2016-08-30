Taipei, Tuesday, August 30, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
HTC speeding up development of Viveport app store
Max Wang, Taipei, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

HTC has said that it will continue to strengthen the development of its virtual reality app store, Viveport, as a means to foster the HTC Vive ecosystem and to ramp up sales of the Vive.

More than 500 applications are available currently on the Viveport app store, largely hosting non-gaming verticals including education, design, art, social, video, music, sports, health, fashion, travel and shopping, HTC said.

The number of applications is expected to increase to more than 1,000 by the end of 2016 and hopefully to over 10,000 by 2017, HTC added.

Meanwhile, HTC has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) to jointly develop VR content and related VR solutions, while also reducing VR operating costs.

For the promotion of the Vive, HTC will participate in the 4-day Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2016 for the first time to showcase the head-mounted VR device. TGS 2016 starts on September 15. The Vive is currently available at a total of 36 retail shops operated by game operators in Japan.

Shipments of the Vive are expected to reach 500,000-700,000 in 2016, according to an estimate by market watchers.

