HTC invests in medicare VR software developer Surgical Theater

Huang Yen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

HTC has invested a total of US$11 million in medicare VR software developer Surgical Theater, accounting for a 21.09% stake in the software company, according to the company.

HTC said that it will invest an additional US$9 million into its overseas subsidiary HTC (BVI) to support its future investment projects. HTC (BVI) has been carrying out overseas investment projects on behalf of the parent company.

Surgical Theater has rolled out a surgical navigation advanced platform, or SNAP - blends medical imaging with the latest gaming technology and 3D virtual reality systems, which can serve as an advanced imaging tool for preparing and performing complicated surgery or cranial procedures, according to industry sources.

HTC (BVI) committed total investments of NT$500 million (US$15.76 million) in the first half of 2016, with recipient companies including High Fidelity and WEVR.