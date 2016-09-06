HTC sees revenues up on month in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

HTC has reported revenues of NT$6.58 billion (US$209.94) million) for August, up 4.11% on month but down 4.51% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$46.58 billion, decreasing 47.56% from a year earlier.

HTC said earlier that it expects its third-quarter sales performance to be better than that recorded in the previous quarter, buoyed by steady sales of its latest flagship model the HTC 10 and the release of new models.

Having unveiled a new phone, the HTC One A9s, at IFA 2016, HTC is expected to launch two new models of its mid-range Desire family, the Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle, in September, according to industry sources.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$83.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 6 session.