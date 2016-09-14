HTC to unveil new Desire smartphones on September 20

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

HTC is expected to unveil two new models of its Desire-series products, the Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle, during an online product event to be held on September 20.

The two models are expected to come with innovative design and functions as HTC has highlighted the theme of the event as "Be Edgier" on its invitation card, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The Desire 10 Pro, which targets the high-end segment, will feature a 5.1-inch 2k display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU and a 12-megapixel main camera with 4GB RAM/32GB ROM. The Desire 10 Lifestyle will sports a 5.5-inch 720p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU with 2GB RAM/32GB ROM targeting the mid-range segment.

The two models are also likely to come with a fingerprint sensor, making them the first models of HTC's Desire family product to support the fingerprint identification technology, said the paper.