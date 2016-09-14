Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
HTC to unveil new Desire smartphones on September 20
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

HTC is expected to unveil two new models of its Desire-series products, the Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle, during an online product event to be held on September 20.

The two models are expected to come with innovative design and functions as HTC has highlighted the theme of the event as "Be Edgier" on its invitation card, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The Desire 10 Pro, which targets the high-end segment, will feature a 5.1-inch 2k display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU and a 12-megapixel main camera with 4GB RAM/32GB ROM. The Desire 10 Lifestyle will sports a 5.5-inch 720p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU with 2GB RAM/32GB ROM targeting the mid-range segment.

The two models are also likely to come with a fingerprint sensor, making them the first models of HTC's Desire family product to support the fingerprint identification technology, said the paper.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Acer occupies 23% of notebook sales

    Before Going to Press | Sep 13, 21:17

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link