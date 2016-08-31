HTC to unveil HTC One A9s at IFA 2016, says report

Youlanda Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

HTC is expected to unveil a number of new smartphones at the upcoming IFA 2016, which may include the HTC One A9s, Desire 10 Pro, Desire 10 Lifestyle and two models of Nexus phones, according to a Chinese-language Central News Agency (CNA) report.

The One A9s will come with a 5-inch display as its predecessor the A9 fixed in a metal unibody, and also with upgraded lenses, sensors and flash light. The A9s will also sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-end camera.

The Desire 10 Pro will come with high hardware specifications similar to those fixed on flagship models, said the report.