USI reports increased earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Universal Scientific Industry (Shanghai), a subsidiary of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), has reported net profits of CNY806 million (US$116.98 million) for 2016, increasing 5.8% from a year earlier.

Although USI Shanghai saw its revenues decline 12% on year to CNY23.984 billion in 2016, gross margin improved to 10.71% in the year from 8.45% of a year earlier, the company reported.

ASE currently holds a 75.1% stake in USI Shanghai, which has been engaged in backend services for SiP modules.

USI Shanghai also reported revenues of CNY6.47 billion for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 32% from a year earlier period. USI Shanghai is currently listed as an "A" share on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.