HTC to take part in TGS 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

HTC will participate in Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2016 for the first time to showcase its Vive head-mounted VR device. The four-day game show will start on September 15.

In addition to allowing show visitors to try on the Vive, HTC will also highlight VR content products from its partners, including Valve, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Colopl Next during the exhibition, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

Meanwhile, HTC has begun selling the Vive in a total of 36 retail shops operated by game operators, including Dospara, Tsukumo and Unitcom, respectively, in Japan. The number of retail shops will increase to 45 by the end of 2016, said the paper.