Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:07 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
HTC to take part in TGS 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 24 August 2016]

HTC will participate in Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2016 for the first time to showcase its Vive head-mounted VR device. The four-day game show will start on September 15.

In addition to allowing show visitors to try on the Vive, HTC will also highlight VR content products from its partners, including Valve, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Colopl Next during the exhibition, according to the Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

Meanwhile, HTC has begun selling the Vive in a total of 36 retail shops operated by game operators, including Dospara, Tsukumo and Unitcom, respectively, in Japan. The number of retail shops will increase to 45 by the end of 2016, said the paper.

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: 2016 HTC

Topics: HTC updates

Companies: High Tech Computer

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link