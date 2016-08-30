Former HTC CEO to attend Tokyo Game Show

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Peter Chou, former CEO of HTC and currently chairman of Taiwan-based VR (virtual reality) game developer Futuretown, will preside over a product presentation to be held at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2016.

Futuretown plans to unveil several VR games during the presentation, said the company. The TGS 2016 runs from September 15-18.

Two VR games developed by Futuretown - Cloudlands: VR Minigolf and Jeeboman - were selected by Valve as main titles previously. Futuretown also was chosen by Valve as on the top-10 VR developers at GDC in March.

Futuretown has rolled out a number of VR games exclusively for the HTC Vive, according to industry sources.