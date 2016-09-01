Acer begins shipping StarVR devices

Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Acer has begun small volume shipments of its first head-mounted display (HMD) VR device, the StarVR, and will ramp up shipments in 2017, according to company CEO Jason Chen. Acer developed the VR device in cooperation with Sweden-based Starbreeze.

StarVR, which has a viewing angle of up to 210-degrees, targets the high-end entertainment segment, including theater-level cinemas, theme parks, trade fairs, or flight simulation training applications, Chen said at a product event held prior to the opening of IFA 2016.

The initial batch of StarVR devices are being shipped to IMAX, which is building a VR experience center in Los Angeles that is scheduled to open at the end of 2016.

In addition to Los Angeles, IMAX will also establish similar centers in London, New York and Shanghai, according to Robert Lister, chief business development officer at IMAX.

IMAX will cooperate and support film and game production companies in the US and China to produce VR movies, with plans to roll out 3-4 titles in 2017, Lister said.

Acer's StarVR HMD device

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, September 2016