Taipei, Thursday, September 1, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Acer begins shipping StarVR devices
Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Acer has begun small volume shipments of its first head-mounted display (HMD) VR device, the StarVR, and will ramp up shipments in 2017, according to company CEO Jason Chen. Acer developed the VR device in cooperation with Sweden-based Starbreeze.

StarVR, which has a viewing angle of up to 210-degrees, targets the high-end entertainment segment, including theater-level cinemas, theme parks, trade fairs, or flight simulation training applications, Chen said at a product event held prior to the opening of IFA 2016.

The initial batch of StarVR devices are being shipped to IMAX, which is building a VR experience center in Los Angeles that is scheduled to open at the end of 2016.

In addition to Los Angeles, IMAX will also establish similar centers in London, New York and Shanghai, according to Robert Lister, chief business development officer at IMAX.

IMAX will cooperate and support film and game production companies in the US and China to produce VR movies, with plans to roll out 3-4 titles in 2017, Lister said.

acer StarVR device

Acer's StarVR HMD device
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link