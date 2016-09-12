Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 16:53 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
27°C
Acer Taiwan general manager appointment raises concern among IT vendors
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Acer has appointed Lin Chia-chang, general manager of its subsidiary Weblink International, as general manager of Acer Taiwan and Lin will also continue to head Weblink. However, several IT brand vendors that outsource their product distribution in Taiwan to Weblink are concerned that his double role may affect Weblink's distribution priority, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Commenting on the concern, Acer Asia Pacific general manager Andrew Hou pointed out that products from Weblink's other clients do not have many overlaps with Acer's PC products and therefore should not have any priority issues.

Acer will also talk with channel retailers to ease their concerns about the decision and expects the issue to only have a limited impact on its channel business.

Currently, IT brand vendors including BenQ and ViewSonic's LCD monitors, Micro-Star International's (MSI) PCs, Epson and Canon's printers, are clients of Weblink, the sources pointed out.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link