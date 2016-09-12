Acer Taiwan general manager appointment raises concern among IT vendors

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Acer has appointed Lin Chia-chang, general manager of its subsidiary Weblink International, as general manager of Acer Taiwan and Lin will also continue to head Weblink. However, several IT brand vendors that outsource their product distribution in Taiwan to Weblink are concerned that his double role may affect Weblink's distribution priority, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Commenting on the concern, Acer Asia Pacific general manager Andrew Hou pointed out that products from Weblink's other clients do not have many overlaps with Acer's PC products and therefore should not have any priority issues.

Acer will also talk with channel retailers to ease their concerns about the decision and expects the issue to only have a limited impact on its channel business.

Currently, IT brand vendors including BenQ and ViewSonic's LCD monitors, Micro-Star International's (MSI) PCs, Epson and Canon's printers, are clients of Weblink, the sources pointed out.