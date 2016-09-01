Taipei, Thursday, September 1, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
IFA 2016: Acer unveils VR devices and new notebooks
Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Acer has unveiled a number of new products, including ultrathin notebooks, Chromebooks, VR devices, 2-in-1 models, tablets and smartphones, at a product presentation prior to the opening of IFA 2016.

The most eye-catching item is its StarVR, a head-mounted display (HMD) VR device developed with Sweden-based Starbreeze. Acer and Starbreeze have announced that they have begun small volume shipments of the StarVR, and the HMD VR devices will be used at an IMAX VR experimental center to be opened in Los Angeles at the end of 2016.

Acer also unveiled its new gaming notebook, the Predator 21X, which features a 21-inch curved IPS widescreen with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,080 pixels, and with Tobii eye tracking technology.

The gaming notebook, which is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, also has two GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs and a built-in mechanical keyboard, Acer said.

Also on the display are four models of Acer's ultrathin Swift-series notebooks, the Swift 1, 3, 5 and 7. The 13.3-inch Swift 7 features a metal unibody in thickness of 9.98mm and 1.1kg in weight, supporting 802.11ac MU-MIMO technology.

Acer also presented four 2-in-1 devices - Spin 1, 3, 5 and 7. All set on Windows 10 with Continuum support. For instance, the Spin 7 comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, Intel Core i7 CPU and allows 360 degrees of flipping.

Acer's gaming notebook Predator X21

Acer's new gaming notebook the Predator 21X
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Fitbit to launch 2 fitness wristbands, says paper

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:59

  • Demand from Taiwan chipmakers brisk, says Namics

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:58

  • Solid capacitor supplier Apaq to see revenues hit highs in August, September

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:57

  • Sanan Optoelectronics, Xiamen Xindeco hike LED prices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:57

  • Etron ramping up shipments of USB Type-C controller ICs

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:55

  • China market: Huada aims to become largest MCU vendor locally

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:34

  • HTC invests in medicare VR software developer Surgical Theater

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:33

  • Lens maker Optivision reports low profits for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:32

  • Acer lands digital signage orders from Germany-based fast food chain

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:28

  • Taiwan automation association to partner with machine tool association to push Industry 4.0 and IoT

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:24

  • IFA 2016: Asustek launches new mobile devices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:19

  • Servtech rolls out IoT platform for improving production efficiency

    Before Going to Press | Aug 31, 21:12

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link