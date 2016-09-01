IFA 2016: Acer unveils VR devices and new notebooks

Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Acer has unveiled a number of new products, including ultrathin notebooks, Chromebooks, VR devices, 2-in-1 models, tablets and smartphones, at a product presentation prior to the opening of IFA 2016.

The most eye-catching item is its StarVR, a head-mounted display (HMD) VR device developed with Sweden-based Starbreeze. Acer and Starbreeze have announced that they have begun small volume shipments of the StarVR, and the HMD VR devices will be used at an IMAX VR experimental center to be opened in Los Angeles at the end of 2016.

Acer also unveiled its new gaming notebook, the Predator 21X, which features a 21-inch curved IPS widescreen with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,080 pixels, and with Tobii eye tracking technology.

The gaming notebook, which is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, also has two GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs and a built-in mechanical keyboard, Acer said.

Also on the display are four models of Acer's ultrathin Swift-series notebooks, the Swift 1, 3, 5 and 7. The 13.3-inch Swift 7 features a metal unibody in thickness of 9.98mm and 1.1kg in weight, supporting 802.11ac MU-MIMO technology.

Acer also presented four 2-in-1 devices - Spin 1, 3, 5 and 7. All set on Windows 10 with Continuum support. For instance, the Spin 7 comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, Intel Core i7 CPU and allows 360 degrees of flipping.

Acer's new gaming notebook the Predator 21X

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016