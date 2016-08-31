Acer invests in 2 startups to expand cloud-based service business

Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Acer has made investments in two startups as it strives to continue expanding its cloud service business.

Acer has invested in Wi-Fi pet camera maker Pawbo. The interactive wireless pet cameras rolled by Pawbo allow users to monitor, interact with and feed their pets remotely through Acer's cloud-based services.

Acer also committed equity investment in a parking application developer. The application helps drivers to find the nearest parking space available, as well as listing parking rates and business hours.

Acer is expected to showcase applications developed by Pawbo and the parking lot application startups during IFA 2016.

The new investments were implemented by Acer's newly established investment holding company. The holding company has also invested in IT solution and service provider grandPad and announced plans to set up a joint venture with game developer Starbreeze.