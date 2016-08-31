Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Acer invests in 2 startups to expand cloud-based service business
Aaron Lee, Berlin; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Acer has made investments in two startups as it strives to continue expanding its cloud service business.

Acer has invested in Wi-Fi pet camera maker Pawbo. The interactive wireless pet cameras rolled by Pawbo allow users to monitor, interact with and feed their pets remotely through Acer's cloud-based services.

Acer also committed equity investment in a parking application developer. The application helps drivers to find the nearest parking space available, as well as listing parking rates and business hours.

Acer is expected to showcase applications developed by Pawbo and the parking lot application startups during IFA 2016.

The new investments were implemented by Acer's newly established investment holding company. The holding company has also invested in IT solution and service provider grandPad and announced plans to set up a joint venture with game developer Starbreeze.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link