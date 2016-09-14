Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 18:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Weblink will not see major strategy changes in next 3-6 months, says Acer Taiwan head
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Commenting on brand partners' concerns over his succession as the head of Acer Taiwan at a distributor conference on August 13, new general manager Lin Chia-chang said that Weblink International will not have any major strategy changes in the next 3-6 months, and the subsidiary's servicing priority to customers will mainly depend on their business contribution.

Lin also noted that having Weblink distribute all Acer products in Taiwan is a strategy that the company is considering adopting, but so far the company does not yet have any firmed plan. Even if Acer Taiwan decides to outsource its distribution business to Weblink, Acer Taiwan will not see any layoffs from the move.

Lin pointed out that Weblink's PC-related product distribution is solely for Acer-branded products. He noted that Weblink only distributes motherboards for Micro-Star International (MSI), camera-related products for Canon, and printer products for Epson, and none of these products have conflicts with Acer's PC products.

As for Acer Taiwan's performance, Acer's share in Taiwan's notebook market is currently around 23% in the third quarter, and the percentage will rise to 24% in the fourth.

Lin Chia-chang, Acer Taiwan's new general manager

Lin Chia-chang, Acer Taiwan new general manager
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

