Asustek to create gaming company in China

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer's board of directors has approved a plan to invest a maximum of US$16 million to establish a subsidiary in China to focus on the e-sport business.

The subsidiary will primarily focus on the development of the e-sport ecosystem and strengthen its ties with and recognition from e-sport enthusiasts.

The subsidiary is also forming an e-sport team - Rogue Warriors - in Shanghai, China to participate in the country's League of Legends Pro League.

Having recently completed its business reorganization, Asustek now places an even stronger focus on the gaming market, which is expected to start generating some results for the company in the second quarter of 2018, industry sources said.

Asustek is currently offering over 10 different product lines under its gaming brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) including notebook, desktop, motherboard, graphics card, monitor, earphone, keyboard, audio card, microphone and mouse. The company is also planning to release products including computer chairs, clothing and backpacks.

Externally, Asustek has been expanding its participation in e-sport events and is sponsoring e-sport teams and partnering with video streaming service provider Twitch and sport media ESPN.

