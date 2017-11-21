Taiwan Tohcello to establish ICROS tape factory

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Taiwan Tohcello Functional Sheet, a newly established subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello in Taiwan, has received approval to set up a plant in the Tainan campus of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) to develop and manufacture protective tapes for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Total investments for the plant are expected to reach to NT$550 million (US$18.16 million), according to the administration of the STSP.

The factory will focus on the production of Mitsui Chemicals' patented ICROS tape, a sort of surface protective tape used in silicon wafer back-grinding process for the manufacturer of integrated circuits.

The new plant will have a production capacity of 3.8 million square meters of ICROS tapes a year, according to a Business Wire report.

Taiwan Tohcello is the Mitsui Group's first overseas subsidiary for the production of semiconductor manufacturing tapes, said STSP, adding that the establishment of the protective tape plant will enhance the integrity of Taiwan's semiconductor industry cluster.